‘Program 29’ to commence Friday

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will begin a large-scale trial of “Program 29” on Friday, with the program offering government-held rice at a subsidized price of P29 per kilo to residents of Metro Manila and nearby areas.

At least 10 Kadiwa stores will participate in the initial phase and it will be located at the Bureau of Animal Industry and National Irrigation Administration offices in Quezon City; the Bureau of Plant Industry in Manila; the Food Terminal Inc. in Taguig City; the PhilFIDA in Las Piñas City; Caloocan City; Valenzuela City; Barangay Fortune and BF City (BFCT) in Marikina City and in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan.

The program targets vulnerable populations, including senior citizens, single parents, people with disabilities, and beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. stressed the importance of ensuring the program reaches those who need it most and prevents abuse.

“We urge beneficiaries not to resell the P29 rice from Kadiwa centers,” Laurel said. “Our goal is to maximize the benefit for those in the most vulnerable sectors, as envisioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

The large-scale trial aims to gather data on supply, demand, and logistics to prepare for a nationwide rollout. Kadiwa stores will monitor rice purchases during this period to ensure program effectiveness.

“We expect to double the number of Kadiwa stores offering P29 rice in the coming months based on data from these ten initial locations,” said Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary for Consumer and Legislative Affairs.