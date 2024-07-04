Phl, China ‘making progress’ on WPS issue — Manalo

The Philippines and China are making progress on their maritime differences in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in Ayungin Shoal, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Thursday.

In an ambush interview, Manalo confirmed that both sides are working to resolve their maritime conflict following the convening of the Philippine-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Manila on Tuesday.

“We are moving forward and yesterday there was a good progress but of course, there are still many issues,” Manalo said when asked if the two countries are back on the table to peacefully resolve the issue.

“Well, many of the issues were discussed. And as I’ve said we made progress and I think more talks are still being made,” he added.

In a separate interview, DFA Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro affirmed that Manila and Beijing are working to resolve the issue in Ayungin Shoal.

“It is still a work in progress,” Lazaro said when asked about whether the Philippines and China are negotiating a new agreement on the Ayungin Shoal.

Lazaro represented the Philippines at the 9th BCM dialogue which was attended by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

The 9th BCM was held amid the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea, particularly after the confrontation last month between the Philippine Coast Guard and Chinese Coast Guard in Ayungin Shoal where at least a Filipino soldier lost a thumb.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including Ayungin Shoal, which is 105 nautical miles west of Palawan and part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

In 2016, the Philippines won its arbitral case against the People’s Republic of China in the Permanent Court of Arbitration — a landmark decision that Beijing continues to reject.