PCCI sees NCR wage hike ‘reasonable’

Even though most of its members are still struggling to survive and stay in business, the Philippine Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the country’s biggest business organization, considers the P35 wage increase for private and public workers in the National Capital Region as ‘reasonable’.

“It’s a decision made by the wage board, we will respect and follow that. On the part of PCCI, we will monitor and evaluate its impact on our micro and small enterprises that we consider the backbone of our economy,” said PCCI president Enunina Mangio.

On 27 June, the NCR wage board approved a P35 increase in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers, nearly one year after the last pay hike of P40.

The salary adjustment, which will take effect on 17 July, will bring the minimum wage from P610 to P645 for non-agriculture workers in the NCR, and P608 for agriculture workers.

Mangio added that employers will strictly adhere to the new minimum wage approved by the Regional Tripartite and Productivity Wage Boards.

While she acknowledged the government’s effort to enhance wage levels in the country, she maintained that it is also important to consider its impact on businesses that will be forced to adjust to higher labor costs, particularly the micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Mangio said that the increase is fair enough compared to previously proposed P100 which was way too much for employers and could likely lead to closure of businesses and unemployment.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), small enterprise establishments employ 10-99 workers while medium enterprises have a total of 100-199 workers.

“I believe it’s a win-win decision for both employers and workers. We also recognize how inflation is affecting all of us,” she added.

Moreover, the PCCI chief also emphasized the importance of fostering constant and constructive dialogue and collaboration among concerned stakeholders toward achieving equitable and sustainable economic growth for all.