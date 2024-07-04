PBBM distributes land in Northern Mindanao

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., assisted by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, will oversee the distribution of 3,009.5 hectares of agricultural lands to 2,857 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) on Friday at the Mindanao Civic Center in Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

The land earmarked for distribution span Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental provinces.

The initiative aims to bolster the livelihood of ARBs by granting them the opportunity to cultivate their own land, thereby contributing to the region’s agricultural economy.

Alongside the land distribution, the President and the Department of Agrarian Reform will allocate support services valued at P2.6 million to seven agrarian reform cooperatives.

The services, part of the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity and Support Program (CRFPSP), include essential equipment such as one mobile corn sheller, two mobile rice mills, one banana chip slicer, two hauling vehicles, and one farm tractor.

These resources are designed to enhance agricultural productivity and assist farmers in adapting to the challenges posed by climate change.

Estrella emphasized that this event signifies a significant stride in the government’s continuous commitment to advancing agrarian reform and promoting agricultural productivity in Northern Mindanao.

It underscores DAR’s dedication to ensuring that ARBs not only receive land but also have access to the necessary tools and support needed for their success.