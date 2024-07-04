P12-M smuggled cigarettes seized

ZAMBOANGA — Police authorities seized and recovered 120 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes here worth P12 million and rescued minors engaged in child labor during a campaign against the entry of smuggled cigarettes in Indanan, Sulu.

Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Acting Director P/Brig. Gen. Prexy D Tanggawohn said yesterday policemen in Indanan, Sulu seized about P12.033 million worth of smuggled cigarettes at Sitio LaumNiyog, Barangay Kajatian, Indanan, Sulu on Tuesday.

The policemen also rescued two minors hired by smugglers to transport the illicit goods from the shoreline to the file site of the contraband.

The report failed to identify the owner or owners of the contraband since nobody living at Sitio LaumNiyog met the owners of the smuggled cigarettes.

Among the seized contraband included 120 master cases of Hero cigarettes worth P6,876,000: 50 master boxes of Tradition cigarettes worth P2,865,000: 15 master boxes of B&R red cigarettes worth P859,500; 15 master cases of B&R white cigarettes worth P859,500; and 10 master cases of Cannon cigarettes worth P573,000.

Rescued minors are now under the custody of Indanan Municipal Police Station undergoing investigation while the confiscated contraband will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Sulu for proper disposition.