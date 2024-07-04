OWWA reminds OFWs to avail 50% discount on NAIA bus

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Thursday once again reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to avail of the 50 percent discount on Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) bus.

According to OWWA, UBE Express premium buses that go to and from NAIA offer 50 percent discount to OFWs.

OFWs may buy their tickets at the website of UBE Express, but walk-in passengers are also welcome.

The same offer is also available to OWWA members.

The price for regular passengers would be P150; but for OFWs, it would only be P75, according to OWWA.

From NAIA, the routes available for the UBE Express include Robinsons Sta. Rosa, Araneta City Cubao, Robinsons Galleria, Ayala Malls South Park, PITX, Robinsons Place Manila, and Victory Liner Pasay Terminal.

OWWA and UBE Express signed the memorandum of agreement for the project on 26 March.