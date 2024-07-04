Over 300 Navotas trainees gain tech skills

The local government of Navotas City announced the graduation of 347 residents who completed various technical-vocational courses offered by the Navotas Vocational Training and Assessment (NAVOTAAS) Institute.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco congratulated the graduates, highlighting their achievements in acquiring new skills in fields like automotive servicing, food and beverage services, and shielded metal arc welding.

He specifically recognized those who earned National Certification in their respective fields.

“This is not just about acquiring skills and knowledge,” Tiangco said, addressing the graduates. “You also need the right attitude to build good working relationships and a strong work ethic.”

He also encouraged the graduates to strive for excellence and continuously develop their skills as he informed them of opportunities for further training at NAVOTAAS and access to the city’s Tulong Puhunan (Capital Assistance) and Tulong Negosyo (Business Assistance) programs if they choose to pursue entrepreneurship.

The graduation ceremony coincided with the celebration of Navotas City’s 17th anniversary. The city currently operates three training centers that offer free technical-vocational courses to residents, with paid options available for non-residents.