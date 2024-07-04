‘Open Book’ project drills reading practice

Property giant Ayala Land has advocated promoting early childhood literacy and fostering a culture of reading among young Filipinos through its “Open Book” project.

The initiative seeks to gather at least 20,000 books through partnerships and community donations, significantly impacting communities and public schools nationwide.

Ayala Land’s dedication to literacy is driven by the belief in reading’s power to inspire lifelong learning and develop future leaders.

This vision is championed by Ayala Land senior vice president Mariana Zobel de Ayala and Ayala Corporation chief sustainability officer Jaime Zobel Urquijo who, as parents to young children, recognize the crucial role of early childhood literacy.

“Reading opens doors to endless possibilities and empowers children to dream big. Ayala Land sees an opportunity to transform libraries into dynamic community hubs that foster literacy and lifelong learning,” Mariana Zobel de Ayala said.

“Our vision is to create spaces that not only cater to children, youth, and adults but also adapt to the ever-evolving social, cultural, economic, and political landscapes.”

Creating learning spaces

“Open Book” will transform Ayala Land Estates and Ayala Malls into vibrant literacy centers, featuring community libraries, reading nooks, and free libraries where people can leave and take books.

A highlight of this initiative is the Open Book at Ayala Triangle Garden, developed with WTA and Instituto Cervantes.

Literary events, such as Dia del Libro with contributions from acclaimed writer Dean Francis Alfar, will enrich the cultural fabric.

Supporting writers, publishers and retailers is also crucial. The initiative will host book launches, sales, fairs and pop-up events, including the Big Bad Wolf book sale at Glorietta, with more events planned at other Ayala Malls.

Ayala Land is launching a book donation campaign to collect 20,000 books that will benefit kindergarten to grade 3 students in public schools within Ayala Land Estates and Ayala Mall communities.

“We believe in the transformative power of books. By donating, we can make a significant impact on the education and future of our young learners. We call on our partners and the community to join us in this important cause,” Jaime Zobel Urquijo indicated.

Institutional partners include Big Bad Wolf, which has pledged 1,000 books, Biblio and Ayala Foundation.

The community is encouraged to donate children’s books, such as big books, leveled readers, and decodable and wordless books for kindergarten to grade 3 students.

Ayala Land will organize book drives at its malls, featuring publisher pop-ups and bookstore collaborations.

Online purchase options for bundled books will also be available, making it easier for individuals to contribute to the campaign.