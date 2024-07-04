ESPORTS

OhMyV33nus, Yue part ways with Blacklist Int'l

OhMyV33nus Photo by Moonton Games

Former Blacklist International team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo have parted ways with Blacklist International.

OhMyV33nus, who was a key player in Blacklist International's three-time MPL PH championship and M3 world championship, announced his departure from the team through his official Facebook page.

"I’m at this point in life right now where I know already there’s something more than this, a higher version of me deep within me. More than I’ve ever accomplished," OhMyV33nus wrote.

"So I left Tier One Entertainment and Blacklist International because I know I would settle if I choose to stay."

Meanwhile, the squad's mid laner Yue has also parted ways with the team. The announcement came just hours apart from OhMyV33nus, citing that it is time for a new environment to develop his skills.

"I want to experience things outside my comfort zone," Yue quipped.

