OhMyV33nus, Yue part ways with Blacklist Int'l

Former Blacklist International team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo have parted ways with Blacklist International.

OhMyV33nus, who was a key player in Blacklist International's three-time MPL PH championship and M3 world championship, announced his departure from the team through his official Facebook page.

"I’m at this point in life right now where I know already there’s something more than this, a higher version of me deep within me. More than I’ve ever accomplished," OhMyV33nus wrote.

"So I left Tier One Entertainment and Blacklist International because I know I would settle if I choose to stay."

Meanwhile, the squad's mid laner Yue has also parted ways with the team. The announcement came just hours apart from OhMyV33nus, citing that it is time for a new environment to develop his skills.

"I want to experience things outside my comfort zone," Yue quipped.