Marcos wants to improve Phl e-visa system

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wanted to establish better and faster e-visa transactions for Indians to help improve overall tourism in the country.

Marcos made the order during a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council - Tourism Sector Group (PSAC-TSG) in Malacañan Palace on Wednesday. The Palace only released the details of the meeting to media on Thursday.

Lucio Tan, the president and CEO of LT Group who is also a member of the PSAC-TSG, said Indian visitors may find it difficult to travel to the Philippines since obtaining an e-visa can take up to one month.

Tan added the efficacy of the Philippine e-Visa system is reduced since Indian nationals had to present their documents and requirements in person before the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi.

Hence, Tan recommended using a third-party service provider to speed up the Indian tourist e-visa application process and increase the number of applications received as a result of the quicker method.

The e-visa program for citizens of India is currently under beta testing and is limited to walk-in customers of the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi.

“We don’t have any such issues [with India]. So, I’m sure we can use their system,” Marcos said.

As they support the nation's tourism economy, Indian nationals' e-visa system has to be improved, according to the PSAC Tourism Sector Group. The group clarified that they are "repeat visitors" who stay in the Philippines for an average of eight nights and spend $100 per person every day.

It was stated that 78 percent of Indian citizens reside in hotels. According to PSAC, some of their pastimes include shopping, sightseeing, beach vacations, diving, visiting friends and family, and making business investments.

By 2025, the group projects that India's rapidly expanding middle class and economy will contribute to 30 million outbound traveler visits.