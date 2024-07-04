Marcos: Gov't aims to upgrade Tacloban Airport by 2026

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that improving Tacloban Airport should be done by 2026 to meet international standards.

Speaking to authorities and government project beneficiaries in Leyte, the Chief Executive said the airport expansion is a top project of his government.

The President says that among those under progress for the airport's enhancement include the Passenger Terminal Building, airport runway, and extra roadways connecting to the airport.

“There is an ongoing construction of passenger terminal building, runway, and additional access road while expanding the entire airport complex," Marcos said.

"Our goal is that by 2026, this will be completed, enhancing transport experience at the Tacloban airport,” Marcos added.

The Tacloban Airport development project comprises asphalt overlay for the runway and airport perimeter road as well as the building of the New Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) Phases I and II.

P761.91 million is the total cost of the first phase of construction for the airport terminal building.

Meanwhile, the two phases of the P334 million site acquisition are still in progress.

Additionally, P500 million has been made aside by the national government to build airport infrastructure.

The second phase of the passenger terminal building, which is now under construction, is worth P1.05 billion. A P1 billion investment is required for phase 3 of the terminal construction.

The Chief Executive also mentioned that the Tacloban City Causeway, which will cut the travel time to the airport from city hall to just five minutes, is almost complete.

Marcos said these projects are not solely aimed at infrastructure development in Leyte, but also at ensuring the security and well-being of their community.