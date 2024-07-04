Marcos congratulates Gilas Pilipinas after FIBA win over Latvia

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave the Philippine national basketball team Gilas Pilipinas well wishes on Thursday after their stunning triumph over Latvia in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Marcos took to social media to celebrate the team's remarkable achievement after Gilas Pilipinas pulled off an 89-80 shocker against world no. 6 Latvia during the game.

"64 years in the making and worth every second! Congratulations to Gilas Pilipinas for their victory against world number 6, Latvia, at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament," Marcos said.

"We are all cheering you on from home—let’s shoot for Paris Olympics! Good luck," Marcos added.