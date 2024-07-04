Marcos backs AFP's bid on new cybersecurity measures

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) efforts in adapting new ways to protect the country from cybersecurity threats as the military plays a role in maintaining national security.

In his remarks during the military’s mid-year command conference at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Marcos praised the AFP for its bravery in combating local insurgencies and defending the nation's sovereignty.

“(Marcos) vowed to continue supporting the AFP especially in its bid to adapt to new tactics against cybersecurity which has become crucial in protecting Filipinos from external and internal threats,” Malacañang said.

At the conference, ground commanders provided comprehensive updates on their ongoing operations and evaluations of security threats both within the country and from abroad.

The commanders also delivered the summary of Exercise Balikatan 39-2024 to Marcos.

In his remarks, AFP chief Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized the military’s commitment to continuously adapting its strategies and tactics to effectively handle both internal and external threats.

“We are grateful for the guidance of the President. As our Commander-in-Chief, his directives will shape our future plans and programs. We remain steadfast in aligning our efforts with his vision for a secure and peaceful nation,” Brawner said.

Brawner, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, and other top military officials attended the meeting held at the AFP headquarters.