Legit trike operators benefit from QC policy

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has reported a significant increase in the average daily income of tricycle drivers in Quezon City following the implementation of the ‘No Plate, No Travel’ policy.

According to information relayed by Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) members and leaders in Quezon City, tricycle drivers operating in areas with malls have seen their daily income jump from an average of P800 to P1,200 in the past three days, which represents an increase of at least 50 percent.

The increase in income is attributed to the aggressive implementation of the anti-colorum drive and “No Plate, No Travel” policy, which has effectively reduced the number of illegal tricycles operating on the streets of Quezon City.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II has committed to TODA members and leaders that the agency will continue to conduct sustained operations in coordination with the local government unit of Quezon City to ensure the continued success of the policy.

“This is further proof of the negative impact that colorum vehicles have on the income of our law-abiding drivers in the transport sector. We at the LTO are pleased to have been able to provide a solution to our tricycle operators and drivers through the implementation of an aggressive campaign against colorum tricycles,” Mendoza said.

“You can expect continuous operations — from day to night — to address the illegal activities of colorum operators and protect the interests of our law-abiding drivers and operators,” he added.

The LTO, in coordination with the local government of Quezon City and TODA leaders and members, recently agreed to fully implement the policy for tricycles in Quezon City after the agency was able to address a backlog of almost 3,000 license plates for tricycles in the city.

A total of 38 tricycles were apprehended on the first day of implementation in Quezon City on 1 July. The following day, a total of 32 tricycles were apprehended.

The LTO is currently consolidating the data for the weekly release of the operation in Quezon City.

“We are grateful to the Quezon City LGU under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte and to the TODA leaders and members for their continued cooperation in our goal of eliminating colorum vehicles from our roads,” Mendoza said.

“This is an ongoing effort, and the success of this operation in Quezon City will serve as our model and motivation to replicate this policy to other parts of the country,” he added.