Jessy returns to ABS-CBN, reunites with Star Magic

Jessy Mendiola makes her comeback after her five-year hiatus from showbiz as she inked an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN's premiere talent agency Star Magic on Tuesday, 2 July.

“I feel very special. Hindi ko in-expect na ganun kadami ‘yung nagmamahal sa akin. I wasn’t expecting na babalik ako (sa showbiz). I’m just really happy and grateful to be back home. ABS-CBN has always had my back,” Jessy admitted during her Forever Kapamilya contract signing.

When asked about her plans now that she returned to showbiz, she answered “Yung gusto ko pa na ma-try na ibang roles kasi before I’ve been doing sensual roles and drama. Magfo-focus ako na ma-hone ‘yung acting ko and mag-try ng gray roles, kontrabida, or mother roles.”

She also shared that she wants to work with her husband Luis Manzano, her mother-in-law Vilma Santos, Piolo Pascual, and Joshua Garcia.

Luis, meanwhile, expressed his support towards his wife’s showbiz comeback.



“Meron pa siyang passion pa rin. I think that would help her as an individual, kapag nagagawa niya ang gusto niya. If it completes who she is, makakatulong rin ito sa pagiging maybahay niya sa akin at sa pagiging mom kay Peanut. Masaya siya eh. Nagagawa niya kung ano ang nasa puso niya,” Luis shared.

ABS-CBN executives who were present at the contract signing were COO Cory Vidanes, Star Magic head and Entertainment Production head Laurenti Dyogi, and Jessy’s manager Alan Real.

Throughout her 17 years in the industry, Jessy starred in several hit Kapamilya series like “Sabel,” “Budoy,” “Paraiso,” “Maria Mercedes” as well as Star Cinema movies such as “The Trial,” The Reunion,” and “Call Center Girl.”

She also received recognitions such as the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award at the 2012 FAMAS Awards and Best Asia Pacific Star at the 5th Asia Pacific Actors Network (APAN) Star Awards in South Korea.