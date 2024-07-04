Jennifer Lopez's Family Urges Her to Leave Ben Affleck as Marriage Reportedly Crumbles

In an exclusive for DailyMail online, James Vituscka reports that Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is pushing her daughter to divorce Ben Affleck. Insiders claim Lopez's family fears the toll of their troubled marriage has caused the singer to "lose sight of who she is."

According to sources, Rodríguez told her daughter to "cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess." The 78-year-old matriarch reportedly believes Affleck is not the "knight in shining armor" Lopez once thought him to be. Lopez's sisters, Leslie Ann and Lynda, are said to share these concerns, encouraging the star to focus on her career and her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

The couple, who reunited in 2021 and married in July 2022, have been plagued by rumors of marital strife for months. They were last seen together in public on June 2, sharing what was described as an awkward kiss at Affleck's son's basketball game. Reports suggest they are now living separately, with Affleck residing in a $100,000-a-month rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez remains in their $60 million Bel Air mansion.

This situation has reportedly been difficult for Garner as well. Sources claim she has decided to step back from the "circus" surrounding her ex-husband's marital woes, as it brings back painful memories of their own divorce. Despite initially trying to help, Garner is said to have reached a point where she feels it's no longer her responsibility to intervene in Affleck and Lopez's relationship issues.

