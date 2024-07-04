Jelly design X edgy flair on your feet

The Melissa Mule + Marc Jacobs is a new must-have style with its polished exterior, matte interior and comfortable nine-cm heel. The mule is sure to add sophistication to any outfit with clear, metallic silver and metallic gold colorways to choose from.

With ballet flats back in the fashion spotlight, there’s no better time to embrace this timeless trend than with the Melissa Ruby + Marc Jacobs, another exciting addition the brand brings to the Filipino market. Inspired by the classic ballet flat silhouette, the light and casual shape is enhanced by a stylish metallic finish, offering a versatile shoe choice. Available in black, clear and metallic gold, metallic silver and pink.

Shine and step into the spotlight with the returning bestselling Melissa Becky + Marc Jacobs platforms, now available in metallic gold. The new colorway joins the roster of black, white, red and metallic silver.

Shop the limited edition Melissa x Marc Jacobs 2024 collection online at www.melissaphilippines.com, or exclusively in Clube Melissa locations at TriNoma, Shangri-La Mall, Uptown BGC, SM Mall of Asia, SM North Edsa and SM Aura.

