Jelly design X edgy flair on your feet

Melissa lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike experienced the best of both worlds when the beloved jelly shoes brand and iconic designer Marc Jacobs joined forces for the first time in 2023. The first collection debuted innovative yet stylishly chic footwear, combining Melissa’s sustainable jelly design and Marc Jacobs’ fashionably edgy flair.
Ready to make the local fashion scene abuzz, the latest limited edition drop introduces newer styles and colors — all crafted using Melissa’s DNA of plasticity, transparency, and eco-friendly materials, mixed with fashion-forward silhouettes, chic monogram prints, and metallic finishes inspired by Marc Jacobs’ ready-to-wear pieces. As with the first release, all pairs are made from 100-percent recyclable Melflex material — the footwear brand’s very own PVC — and biobased EVA, promising ultimate comfort and durability for everyday wear, making them an ideal choice for eco-conscious Filipino stylephiles.
The Melissa Mule + Marc Jacobs is a new must-have style with its polished exterior, matte interior and comfortable nine-cm heel. The mule is sure to add sophistication to any outfit with clear, metallic silver and metallic gold colorways to choose from.
With ballet flats back in the fashion spotlight, there’s no better time to embrace this timeless trend than with the Melissa Ruby + Marc Jacobs, another exciting addition the brand brings to the Filipino market. Inspired by the classic ballet flat silhouette, the light and casual shape is enhanced by a stylish metallic finish, offering a versatile shoe choice. Available in black, clear and metallic gold, metallic silver and pink.
Shine and step into the spotlight with the returning bestselling Melissa Becky + Marc Jacobs platforms, now available in metallic gold. The new colorway joins the roster of black, white, red and metallic silver.
Shop the limited edition Melissa x Marc Jacobs 2024 collection online at www.melissaphilippines.com, or exclusively in Clube Melissa locations at TriNoma, Shangri-La Mall, Uptown BGC, SM Mall of Asia, SM North Edsa and SM Aura. Follow
@MelissaPhilippines on Instagram and Facebook.