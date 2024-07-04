Iligan tennis lures record field

The nationwide search for tennis talents shifts to Northern Mindanao with over 200 entries competing for top honors and ranking points across nine age categories in the Mayor Frederick Siao National Junior Tennis Championships kicking off Thursday.

The boys’ 18-and-under division drew a 64-player cast, while the boys’ 16-under, 14-under, and 12-under classes each attracted 32-player rosters. To accommodate the large number of participants, organizers led by City Sports director Vincero Belmonte utilized the San Miguel, Pala-o, Celfort and Erlinda courts.

“We remain strong supporters of the city’s sports programs, especially tennis,” said Mayor Siao.

“The overwhelming response to this Group 2 event further inspires us to host more tournaments in the future.”

The five-day tournament, sanctioned by Philippine Tennis Association and Universal Tennis, and supported by Dunlop and Icon Golf and Sports, is part of the PPS-PEPP program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro.

For details, contact event organizer and tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Randy Pausanos, Abdul Hameed Balt, Yusuf Hadi Mangotara and Vince AJ Bering headline the boys’ 18-and-under division. Other notable participants include Terence Maraña, John Cajes, Bryzen Sanchez and Vincent Nadal, all eager to showcase their skills and vie for the championship.

In the centerpiece girls’ division, regular campaigner Sanschena Francisco heads the roster, along with Bless Plariza, Anna Ragpala and Shandy Cailing. Ragpala and Cailing also hold the top two seedings in the 16-and-under category.