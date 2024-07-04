Historic Quezon Hall at WVSU set for adaptive restoration

Bulwagang Quezon, a landmark structure dating back to 1926, weathered the destruction of World War II. It was rebuilt in 1946 under the Philippine Rehabilitation Act. Over the decades, the building has undergone various minor renovations, but the hall has not seen a major rehabilitation since its post-war reconstruction.

This said collaborative undertaking aims to return the building to its former glory and adapt it for modern educational needs. It also hopes to benefit current and future WVSU students while also preserving an important landmark in the history of education in Western Visayas.

The HSFI, known for its mission to empower youth and foster a culture of achievement, is supporting this endeavor as part of its broader goal to drive Philippine social development through educational grants.