Historic Quezon Hall at WVSU set for adaptive restoration

Collaborating for the adaptive restoration of the century-old Quezon Hall or Bulwagang Quezon of the West Visayas State University (WVSU) in Iloilo City. Joining the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement are WVSU’s Dr. Joselito Villaruz, Dr. Peter Ernie Paris, Dr. Porferio Barlas, and SM Foundation and Henry Sy Foundation’s Debbie Sy, Dr. Lydia Echauz, Virginia Yap, Engr. Ramon Gil Macapagal, Carmen Linda Atayde, and Juris Soliman.
The Henry Sy Foundation (HSFI), West Visayas State University (WVSU), and SM Foundation have recently signed a memorandum of agreement for the adaptive restoration of the century-old Quezon Hall, an initiative to preserve a key educational heritage in Iloilo City.

Bulwagang Quezon, a landmark structure dating back to 1926, is the first unit of a u-shaped group of buildings. It is strategically located at the highest elevation of the university, making it is a focal point of the entire WVSU.
Bulwagang Quezon, a landmark structure dating back to 1926, weathered the destruction of World War II. It was rebuilt in 1946 under the Philippine Rehabilitation Act. Over the decades, the building has undergone various minor renovations, but the hall has not seen a major rehabilitation since its post-war reconstruction.

This said collaborative undertaking aims to return the building to its former glory and adapt it for modern educational needs. It also hopes to benefit current and future WVSU students while also preserving an important landmark in the history of education in Western Visayas.

The HSFI, known for its mission to empower youth and foster a culture of achievement, is supporting this endeavor as part of its broader goal to drive Philippine social development through educational grants.

