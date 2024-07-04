FedEx expands its Clark’s gateway

Global express transportation company, Federal Express Corporation has announced the expansion and upgrade of its gateway in Clark, Pampanga following the sealing of an agreement with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD), operator and manager of Clark International Airport.

FedEx, in a statement on Thursday, said the new facility will offer enhanced capabilities that will benefit local businesses looking to amplify their presence in international markets and support the growing demand for e-commerce, freight, and cold-chain shipments across the Asia Pacific region.

Upon completion, the new FedEx facility will be more than double the size of its current facility, deemed to further boost support for both importers and exporters including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and heavy-weight freight shippers with greater and more reliable access to and from international markets.

Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines, said the strategic expansion aligns with the vision of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Clark Development Corporation (CDC), and LIPAD to transform Clark International Airport into a premier global civil aviation logistics hub for international cargo.

She said the planned establishment of additional facilities, such as aprons and taxiways will facilitate FedEx operations, enabling better handling of cargo and fostering growth in the logistics sector.

Espinosa added that these developments are expected to bring economic benefits to the northern Luzon region, providing job opportunities for the local community and serving as an economic stimulus in the region.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement that symbolizes our intent to kick-start the expansion of our gateway at Clark. Since our establishment in 1984 in the Philippines, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our network and service offerings to support the growing needs of our customers and strengthen their connection to overseas markets. This expansion is a testament to our strong commitment to facilitating cross-border trade and optimizing the country’s supply chain capabilities,” according to Espinosa.

For his part, Noel Manankil, President and CEO of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. or LIPAD said they celebrate collaboration with FedEx Philippines for their Clark gateway expansion within the LIPAD project land.

“This landmark agreement embodies our unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic vitality in the region, ensuring a brighter future for us, and for the whole community,” he stressed.

Present during the signing ceremony on Thursday at the FedEx gateway were Joshua Bingcang, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCDA; CIA President Arrey Perez, and Noelle Meneses, Vice President for Business Development and Business Enhancement.

In October 2021, FedEx first unveiled its gateway in Clark to boost support for local businesses and e-commerce growth. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the 17,000-square-meter facility can sort up to 9,000 parcels per hour and enables FedEx to provide customers with reliable service more efficiently.

The facility’s dedicated freight-handling area spans 630 square meters.

As FedEx celebrates its 40th anniversary in the Philippines, the company continues to offer products and services that provide convenience for customers.

In October 2023, FedEx launched a new flight service between Vietnam and the Philippines with improved transit time, supporting the growth in trade volumes between both markets. The continuous introduction of an enhanced and differentiated portfolio of solutions from FedEx will enable Philippine businesses to capture more import and export opportunities.