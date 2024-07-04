Fedex expanding Clark gateway

Global express courier Federal Express Corp (Fedex) will expand and upgrade its gateway in Clark, Pampanga under an agreement with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD), operator and manager of Clark International Airport.

FedEx, in a statement on Thursday, said the new facility will offer enhanced capabilities that will benefit local businesses in amplifying their presence in international markets and support the growing demand for e-commerce, freight, and cold-chain shipments across the Asia Pacific region.

When completed, the facility will more than double the size of Fedex’s current facility, deemed to further boost support for both importers and exporters including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and heavy-weight freight shippers with greater and more reliable access to and from international markets.

Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines, said the strategic expansion aligns with the vision of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Clark Development Corp. (CDC), and LIPAD to transform Clark International Airport into a premier global civil aviation logistics hub for international cargo.

She said the planned establishment of additional facilities, such as aprons and taxiways will facilitate FedEx operations, enabling better handling of cargo and fostering growth in the logistics sector.

Espinosa added that these developments are expected to bring economic benefits to the northern Luzon region, providing job opportunities for the local community and serving as an economic stimulus in the region.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement that symbolizes our intent to kick-start the expansion of our gateway at Clark. Since our establishment in 1984 in the Philippines, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our network and service offerings to support the growing needs of our customers and strengthen their connection to overseas markets. This expansion is a testament to our strong commitment to facilitating cross-border trade and optimizing the country’s supply chain capabilities,” according to Espinosa.