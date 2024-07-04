Fashion hub for the fashion-forward

Fashion enthusiasts in the metro have a stylish new destination to upgrade their wardrobe with the opening of The Editor’s Market at Uptown Bonifacio. The trending global brand officially opened on 1 July, bringing its distinctive blend of contemporary fashion and accessible luxury to the heart of Taguig.

The Editor’s Market is renowned for its dynamic shopping experience, presenting a meticulously curated selection of apparel, accessories and lifestyle products that resonate with modern trends and timeless elegance. The latest fashion hub to hit Uptown Bonifacio caters to fashion-forward individuals who seek versatility and sophistication in their wardrobe choices with its focus quality, affordability and aesthetic.

The Editor’s Market is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday-Monday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Uptown Bonifacio is Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ flagship property in Taguig City, offering an expansive range of premium dining, retail and entertainment options in a vibrant and dynamic environment.

Visit ph.theeditorsmarket.com/ or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram

(@theeditorsmarket.ph).