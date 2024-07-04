Farmer groups ask SC: Junk EO 62

Several farmer and cooperative groups have petitioned the Supreme Court to declare Executive Order No. 62, issued on 29 June, unconstitutional.

The EO reduces the tariff on imported rice and other agricultural commodities from 35 to 15 percent.

In their petition, the groups argued that EO 62 contradicts the state policy of promoting a self-reliant and independent economy, as outlined in the Constitution. They asserted that the EO threatens to increase the country’s dependency on imports rather than making local farmers more competitive.

The petitioners included the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) Inc.; Federation of Free Farmers Inc. (FFFI); United Broiler Raisers Association 1 Inc.; Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative (SIDC); and Magsasaka Partylist representative Argel Cabatbat.

Named respondents in the petition were President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Tariff Commission Chairperson Marilou Mendoza.

According to the petitioners, “the issuance of EO 62 does not enhance the competitiveness of our farmers; instead, it poses a significant threat to our farmers, fishers, and the overall economy.”

“Instead of protecting and supporting our farmers, EO 62 exposes our very own food producers to unfair foreign competition,” the group said.

The petition pointed out that “the danger of reduced tariffs for the next four years is it does not in any way make our country self-reliant; rather it makes us dependent on foreign produce.”

The Supreme Court was urged to issue a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the enforcement of EO 62.

Malacañang defended the tariff reduction, saying it would bring down the price of rice in the market by P6 to P7 per kilo.