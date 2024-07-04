Photos

'EO 62, UNCONSTITUTIONAL'

LOOK: Chairman of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) Rosendo So and legal counsel, Atty. Virgie Lacsa Suarez; Federation of Free Farmers Board chair Leonardo Montemayor; and Magsasaka Partylist Representative Argel Cabatbat and Anong Manalon were seen unified for the first time as they went to the Supreme Court to file a petition for certiorari and prohibition against Executive Order 62, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, with the authority of the President on 20 June, modified the nomenclature and rates of import duty on various products, including rice. For them, Executive Order 62 is unconstitutional and invalid. They are requesting that the Supreme Court impose a temporary restraining order or a status quo ante order, allow due process to their petition, and declare the present administration's whole Executive Order null and void as unconstitutional. | via KING RODRIGUEZ