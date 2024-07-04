Edward also announces departure from Blacklist International

Blacklist International experienced laner Edward "Edward" Dapadap is the latest player to leave the team.

Edward, one of the key members of Blacklist International when the team won MPL PH thrice and the M3 world championship, announced his exit from the squad on his Facebook page.

"As of today, I have left Blacklist International. After being with them for 4 years since Season 5, it's been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments. Despite some thoughts of leaving in the past, the team's potential always motivated me to stay," Edward wrote.

"Now, I'm ready for the next chapter of my life, where I can grow personally and professionally. I'm excited to collaborate with new people who share my goals and determination."

Before Edward's exit, former team captain OhMyV33nus and mid laner Yue also announced that they had left Blacklist International.