Dr. Jart+ is in

Korean skincare brand Dr. Jart+ is finally in the Philippines.

The famed skincare line, which stands for “Doctor Joins Art,” traces its contributions to the world of K-beauty by producing one of the first BB creams ever made.

Dr. Jart+ was founded in Seoul in 2005 by architect Lee Jin-wook. He was introduced to a makeup-like blemish balm only available in dermatology clinics. Inspired by this hybrid functionality, he began collaborating with laboratories to create a product that blended powerful skincare benefits with the coverage of a foundation.

Almost two decades later, each Dr. Jart+ product has been designed to treat everyday complexion concerns with a blend of skin-balancing and ultra-healing formulas. Each has a unique blend of scientific innovation and creativity — effective formulations delivered with an artful play.

K-beauty philosophy

The Cicapair collection uses tiger grass from Asian wetlands and other lab-tested cica skincare ingredients. The serums, creams and masks in the line were created to deliver the power of the ingredient straight to the skin.

The Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 is a bestseller that corrects redness and helps protect skin from environmental aggressors like the sun’s rays and pollution.

Foaming Cleanser, meanwhile, gently purifies and calms sensitive skin with its soothing formula. Infused with tiger grass (centella asiatica) and a blend of herbs, it effectively cleanses while reducing redness and irritation, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and balanced.

The Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream is a lightweight yet deeply hydrating gel cream that targets redness and sensitivity. It helps to calm and soothe irritated skin while providing a protective barrier against environmental stressors.