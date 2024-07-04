DPWH sets timeline for implementing ISO certification deadline for contractors

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday that it will be setting a timeline for implementing a deadline for the requirements of civil works contractors to be certified with International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said they issued Department Order (DO) No. 110 dated 16 June to ensure the utmost effective and efficiency in public service.

“Recognizing the critical role of ISO 9001:2015 certification in achieving these objectives, the Department shall now mandate this Certification as part of the 'project requirements' for contractors involved in the procurement of infrastructure projects,” the order read.

Moreover, DPWH required ISO 9000 Certification starting in 2007 for Large "B" Contractors and in 2010 for Large "A”, Medium "B”, and Medium "A" Contractors through DO 31, series of 2007, and DO49, series of 2010, respectively, which was later deferred for Large "A”, Medium "B”, and Medium "A" Contractors through DO4, series of 2013 to provide said contractors sufficient time to obtain certification, reinforces the department's commitment to continual improvement and adherence to all requirements.

“Given the evolving challenges of modern construction and infrastructure development, it is imperative for the Department's contractors to swiftly adapt,” the DO further read.

Bonoan explained that employing ISO 9001:2015 certified contractors is “essential for maintaining confidence and trust in the quality and timeliness of the projects delivered by the Department.”

He noted that all procuring entities within the Department are required to include ISO 9001:2015 certification, or its latest version as applicable, as part of the project requirements in the bidding documents for infrastructure projects.

This requirement applies to bidders classified under the following Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board size range and are participating in the Department's procurement of infrastructure projects with Approved Budget for the Contract range, to wit:

Large “A” or more than P300 million but less than P450 million - 1 January 2025

Medium “B” or more than P150 million but less than P300 million - 1 January 2025

Medium “A” or more than P30 million but less than P150 million - 1 January 2026

Bonoan said ISO 9001:2015 Certification requirement shall become mandatory starting from Calendar Year 2025.

He added that this timeline allows non-ISO 9001:2015 certified contractors ample time to prepare for the certification process.