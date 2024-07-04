DPWH inaugurates 3 Aurora MPBs

DILASAG, Aurora — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Aurora District Engineering Office (DEO) recently inaugurated three multipurpose buildings (MPBs) in this town.

According to the DPWH, these three MPBs will provide a venue for government agencies to deliver their services to the people of Dilasag.

Aurora Lone District Representative Rommel Rico Angara and Aurora Memorial Hospital head nurse Yam Tolentino, who represented Governor Reynante Tolentino, led the inauguration of the three MPBs.

The newly constructed buildings, amounting to P22.56 million, are now used as a barangay hall, a health facility, and a covered court, enhancing community services and infrastructure.

In Barangay Dilaguidi, the P4.75-million two-story structure that will now serve as the new office of the local barangay, is expected to significantly enhance public service and boost social and economic activities in the area.

Meanwhile, a P14.4-million health facility built within the premises of the Dilasag Municipal Town Hall is anticipated to improve the delivery of healthcare services, addressing the diverse medical needs of the population and promoting a holistic approach to health and wellness in the community.

Furthermore, the P3.4-million rehabilitation of the covered court in Diniog National High School provides a safer and more functional venue for students and faculty members. This facility will facilitate various activities such as ceremonies, sports events, gatherings and other community events.

Angara expressed that these projects will establish safer and more appropriate venues for public service, gatherings, local activities, assemblies, healthcare services, and various events in the community.

Also present at the inauguration rites were Dilasag Mayor Joe Grospe, Engineers Rommel Custodio, Rommel Basada, and Winnie Rojo, alongside other DPWH officials, Sangguniang Bayan members and barangay representatives.