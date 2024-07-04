DoT airs side on Cebu port issue

Dear Editor,

The Department of Tourism is writing in reference to the article published in the Daily Tribune on 30 June 2024, written by Mr. Raffy Ayeng titled “Port exec causes gross humiliation: Cruise ‘nightmare’ hounds DoT push”. The article addressed an alleged incident involving the cruise ship Azamara Onward when it made an emergency docking in Cebu. We would like to express our concern regarding Mr. Ayeng’s misleading reportage and provide clarification to ensure an accurate understanding among your readers.

Firstly, it is important to clarify that the Cebu Ports Authority and its activities are not under the administration of the Department of Tourism (DoT). The DoT’s mandate is to promote the Philippines as a premier tourist destination, with a focus on, among others, promoting cruise tourism. The regulation, operation, and management of ports and their personnel fall under the jurisdiction of specific ports, which in turn is overseen by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) for policy and program coordination. It is regrettable that Mr. Ayeng did not take into account these jurisdictional boundaries that are crucial for accurate reporting.

The article unjustly implicates Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, suggesting that she has “ignored” a report concerning a bribery incident at the Cebu port, an allegation that is entirely unfounded. Secretary Frasco has consistently upheld the principles of integrity and transparency in all her dealings related to the Department. The matter in question has already been appropriately endorsed to the relevant authorities for investigation.

To note, the cruise ship was supposed to dock directly in Manila from Palau, but instead had an emergency docking in Cebu as the ship needed refueling.

As the cruise guests were to lose a day of touring in Manila, the contracted Shore Excursion Handler and Port Agent for the cruise ship reached out to DoT to request clearance to allow passengers to disembark and conduct tours around Cebu while waiting for the ship to be refueled, as Cebu was not part of the initial itinerary of the ship. The Regional Office clarified that it is not within the DoT’s jurisdiction to grant such a request for disembarkation, and so the said Office promptly reached out to the necessary authorities, including the Cebu Port Authority and the Cebu South Port (CSP) to endorse the request for approval of the disembarkation of passengers.

This, however, was not granted as the permit issued by Cebu Port Authority to Cebu South Port for the Azamara Onward was only for emergency bunkering. The DoT does not have authority over the issuance of such permits, especially since the CSP is a privately operated port.

Moreover, the permit given for the port operations of CSP is for container services and not for passenger services, which entails that passenger movement inside the port is not allowed for the sake of safety and security. The port has cargo handling machines, vehicles and equipment situated in the area, which may be unsafe for these passengers. This information was communicated to the Port Agent and Shore Excursion handler who had the responsibility to convey this to the cruise line and its guests. It is crucial to note that the DoT prioritizes the safety and well-being of tourists above all else.

We reiterate that the Department of Tourism is committed to enhancing the experience of all tourists visiting the Philippines, including cruise tourists. The DoT is working together with the relevant stakeholders in enhancing the overall cruise tourist experience around the country through different product development initiatives. In the next few weeks, the DoT, together with the Bureau of Immigration, will have a roll-out of the Cruise Visa Waiver, an initiative of both agencies for Visa Reforms in the country. The Philippines being awarded by the World Cruise Awards as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination, among other awards during the Secretary’s term is also a testament to the Department’s dedication to positioning the Philippines as an important cruise hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

We urge Mr. Ayeng to verify the jurisdictional boundaries of government agencies and to obtain the full faculty of facts before attributing responsibility as it is essential to ensure accurate reporting. The DoT remains dedicated to its mission of enhancing the tourism sector and will continue to work closely with all stakeholders towards this goal.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. We trust that you will consider publishing this letter to provide your readers with a more accurate understanding of the situation.