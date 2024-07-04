Digitalization thrust ramped up

Filipinos can soon enjoy enhanced public services as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) moves to widen its digitalization efforts aligned with the thrust of the national government.

The DICT announced on Thursday that it will hold a ceremonial launch of the completion of the electronic PRC Identification Card (ePIC), eTravel system, and eGovPH mobile application next week.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) issues IDs to licensed professionals as proof of credentials and legal authority to practice in the Philippines.

To streamline processes and enhance accessibility, the PRC has launched the ePIC.

The eGovPH app has integrated its services with the ePRC System, enabling eGovPH users to access PRC online services seamlessly. The ePIC can now be found in the eGovPH Mobile ID Wallet, providing convenience and security for licensed professionals.

Ease of doing business tool

The ePRC System supports the Ease of Doing Business Act, making government transactions easier and more efficient for professionals.

The eTravel system, which has been enhanced through collaboration with the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Migrant Workers, now includes new features such as the Baggage Declaration Form, Currency Declaration Form, and Overseas Employment Certificate.

This system benefits travelers, airports, government agencies, public health authorities, employers, the tourism industry, and customs and immigration officials by streamlining processes, reducing waiting times, enhancing safety, improving operational efficiency, supporting national security, and facilitating international travel.

The eTravel system contributes to a more efficient and safer travel experience for all stakeholders.

The DICT completed the eGovPH app in June 2023.

The eGovPH app utilizes Single-Sign-On (SSO) APIs to simplify and secure access to various government services, including PhilHealth.