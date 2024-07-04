David Licauco spotted on a date with non-showbiz girlfriend

Kapuso actor David Licauco was recently spotted with his non-showbiz girlfriend, Kisen Hizon.
A photo surfaced on a Facebook showed David and Kisen in a chat with an unnamed guy.
Licauco and Hizon reportedly started as a couple since last year. The girl always posts identical pictures and videos on her social media accounts. In one of her posts, Hizon was seen talking to a guy who sounded like Licauco. She was also seen in a concert date with an actor and then in a mall date.
Hizon was with Licauco when the actor was bashed after he gave fans asking for a selfie the cold treatment.
As alleged in one TikTok post, Hizon is a far cry from Licauco’s non-showbiz girlfriends Sue and Bea who veer away from posting anything on social media so that the actor’s love team with Barbie Forteza will not be affected.
Heart Evangelista bruised after falling down the stairs
Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista got a bruise on her left thigh after falling while walking on the stairs.
Evangelista posted a photo of her bruised thigh in her Instagram Stories.
She explained that she wore extraordinarily long pants, which caused her to trip while walking downstairs.
“I fell... in love with these pants but they were too long. So. Booogsh down the stairs. lol,” she said in her caption.
Interestingly, in a post on her official Facebook account, Evangelista almost pleadingly asked for understanding from those who follow her in social media.
“Can I tell you a secret? Is it alright that we share a moment? I am afraid you see too much of something I have been hiding, which is a bit... a bunch I am aware of my existence I am wise enough to know my strengths. But even wiser to know some of my flaws I could be restless at night thinking if I had made up your mind I am aware I can’t be all that you want I am dumbfounded of all that I am not. So please would you be so kind. That sometimes you say I have lost my mind. For l have showed you the very precious parts of my heart, which is never easy in this world I now believe made to tear us all apart. Sing for me once more before we say our goodbyes. For we only live once so live to love, smile than cry. Kindness still says hello not goodbye,” she said in her lengthy post.
Andrea Brillantes gets emotional after losing tickets to Kim Soo-hyun’s fan meet
Andrea Brillantes is a big fan of Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun so she bought tickets for his recent fan meet.
Imagine her disappointment when she found out the on the day of the shindig that her tickets were missing.
Brillantes shared on her Instagram account how her older brother saved the day for her by lining up almost the whole day at the Araneta Coliseum to buy her new tickets for the fan meet.
“Shoutout din to my brother! As you can see on the last slide, that’s me having a breakdown because on the morning of the event, we couldn’t find my tickets as in parang disappear bugle sa house so I was really heartbroken, but thank you to my kuya because he waited all day in Araneta to claim the lost tickets and gumawa ng paraan (he found a way) for me to watch and see my idol,” Andrea said in her Instagram caption.
Well, it was a fulfilling night for Brillantes as the Korean superstar noticed her during the shindig.
Who wouldn’t when she was dressed in a minimalist white wedding gown? At one point during the event, the Korean actor noticed her and gave her a flying kiss.
That was like no other for the High Street lead actress.
“One of the happiest days of my life, as in huhu. Feel ko talaga kinasal ako, kahit nga di na siguro ako ikasal eh happy na ako dito CHAROT We love you Kim Soo-Hyun! (Ang daldal ko akala mo kinasal talaga, pasensya na okay bye) (I felt that I got married, and even if I am not married, I am happy here),” she said in her caption.