David Licauco spotted on a date with non-showbiz girlfriend

Heart Evangelista bruised after falling down the stairs

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista got a bruise on her left thigh after falling while walking on the stairs.

Evangelista posted a photo of her bruised thigh in her Instagram Stories.

She explained that she wore extraordinarily long pants, which caused her to trip while walking downstairs.

“I fell... in love with these pants but they were too long. So. Booogsh down the stairs. lol,” she said in her caption.

Interestingly, in a post on her official Facebook account, Evangelista almost pleadingly asked for understanding from those who follow her in social media.

“Can I tell you a secret? Is it alright that we share a moment? I am afraid you see too much of something I have been hiding, which is a bit... a bunch I am aware of my existence I am wise enough to know my strengths. But even wiser to know some of my flaws I could be restless at night thinking if I had made up your mind I am aware I can’t be all that you want I am dumbfounded of all that I am not. So please would you be so kind. That sometimes you say I have lost my mind. For l have showed you the very precious parts of my heart, which is never easy in this world I now believe made to tear us all apart. Sing for me once more before we say our goodbyes. For we only live once so live to love, smile than cry. Kindness still says hello not goodbye,” she said in her lengthy post.