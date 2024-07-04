Civil Service fetes MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has been recognized for its outstanding human resource management practices, receiving a Bronze Award from the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM).

MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Don Artes expressed gratitude for the prestigious recognition, highlighting its significance in strengthening the agency’s commitment to efficient public service delivery.

“This award underscores the MMDA’s dedication to bringing our services closer to the people,” Artes said. “We remain committed to implementing PRIME-HRM to ensure meritocracy and excellence in public service.”

He added that the achievement serves as an inspiration for all MMDA personnel to continuously improve service delivery for the public.

The award, presented during the CSC 2024 Regional Human Resource Management Practitioners Congress last June, recognizes the MMDA’s implementation of documented HR processes across all four core areas: Recruitment, Selection, and Placement (RSP); Learning and Development (L&D); Performance Management (PM); and Rewards and Recognition (R&R).

MMDA general manager Undersecretary Procopio Lipana, MMDA Administrative Service director Melchor Enguerra, and other personnel from the Administrative Service accepted the award.

The Bronze Award signifies that the MMDA has achieved Level 2 Maturity in the PRIME-HRM framework, demonstrating a focus on process-defined HR systems. This level indicates the agency’s adherence to civil service regulations while implementing HR programs and maintaining personnel records.