Chinese National Killed in Philippines Kidnapping, Prompting Diplomatic Response

A Chinese national and a Chinese-American were recently kidnapped and killed in the Philippines, sparking a diplomatic intervention from Beijing. The Chinese embassy in Manila reported receiving an appeal for assistance regarding the kidnapping of a Chinese citizen and immediately activated its emergency response mechanisms. Despite efforts to rescue the hostages, both individuals were ultimately killed, according to statements from the embassy.

Chinese media outlet Hongxing News reported that the victims were senior executives at two different Chinese medical device companies who had arrived in the Philippines on June 20 to explore business opportunities. They were allegedly kidnapped and killed on June 24. The Chinese embassy has strongly condemned the perpetrators and is providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased Chinese national.

In response to the incident, the Chinese embassy has made representations to the Philippine government, urging it to thoroughly investigate the case and "swiftly apprehend and punish the killers." Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the ministry would instruct its embassy in Manila to closely follow up on the case. The embassy has also reminded Chinese citizens to be aware of their safety when visiting the Philippines and to contact the embassy or local authorities immediately in case of emergencies.

This incident is not isolated, as there have been recent cases of Chinese nationals being kidnapped in the Philippines. In early June, four Philippine police officers were arrested for abducting three Chinese nationals and a Malaysian in Manila for ransom. Another case in October 2023 saw six Chinese nationals abducted from their home in Metro Manila, with four killed and two still missing. Many such cases have been related to illegal gambling, telecom fraud, and internet fraud, according to the South China Morning Post.

Sources: Channel News Asia (CNA) and Global Times