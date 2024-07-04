Celebrity Linked to Matthew Perry's Death in New Report on Shared Ketamine Addiction

By Bethan Sexton for DailyMail.com

A bombshell report has connected a second female celebrity to Matthew Perry's drug-induced death investigation. According to InTouch, the LAPD's probe into Perry's fatal ketamine overdose has uncovered involvement by another friend, who remains unnamed but is described as a "walking pharmacy" despite claiming sobriety.

The report alleges that photo evidence shows this woman with Perry at the office of a doctor prescribing him ketamine. The two reportedly referred each other to their respective doctors to obtain the drug and often confided in each other about their addiction struggles. This revelation follows the earlier connection of Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, to the investigation.

Perry, known for his role in "Friends," was found unresponsive in his LA home's hot tub on October 28, 2023. His autopsy revealed he died from the "acute effects of ketamine" and drowning, with ketamine levels similar to those found in patients under general anesthesia. While Perry had been open about receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression, his last session was over a week before his death.

A criminal investigation was launched to determine how Perry obtained the drug. The report suggests that if authorities accessed either Perry's or the unnamed celebrity's phone, they might find incriminating conversations about obtaining ketamine. This development comes amid a separate report indicating that investigators might charge "multiple people" in relation to Perry's death, which shocked fans worldwide and left him with a $1.5 million estate and a $120 million trust fund at the time of his passing.