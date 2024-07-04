Cebu City welcomes Palaro delegates

All roads lead to Cebu City as student-athletes and officials from different regions have started to pour in for the Palarong Pambansa slated to run from 9 to 16 July.

Representatives from Region III, Palawan, and the Cordillera Administrative Region have already checked in Thursday as the country’s biggest annual multi-sport meet for elementary and secondary level draws near.

Early-comers Region II, CARAGA and Region XI have already settled early this month.

Around 2000 participants have already arrived at the Queen City of the South. The Department of Education expects around 15,000 delegates to arrive in Cebu City.

A memorable and vibrant opening ceremony will fire off on 9 July with the competition proper running from 11 to 15 July.

New advancements such as real-time results and live streaming of the games will be introduced for this year’s competition.

The National Capital Region will try to defend its overall champion crown following an impressive haul of 85 gold, 74 silver and 55 bronze medals last year.