Cebu City releases P277M to 59 barangays

CEBU CITY — Of the 80 barangays in this city, 59 have already received their P277-million financial assistance from the local government.

The distribution was led by acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia with City Councillors Joel Garganera, Francis Esparis, Pastor Alcover Jr, Jocelyn Pesquera and Kerry Guardo.

Garcia explained that not all barangays have received the financial assistance as the remaining 21 have incomplete requirements.

“For those barangays who lacks requirements or with suspension, please work on it now so we can release the checks,” Garcia said.

Of the 59 recipient barangays, 49 received P3 million each while 10 received P13 million each.

Association of barangay Council-Cebu City president and ex-officio Councilor Franklyn Ong clarified that those that have small annual budget received P13 million for them to have enough funding for their programs and projects.

Sixteen barangays were to get P13 million each — Adlaon, Agsungot ,Basak San Nicolas, Budlaan,Buot, Cambinocot, Kamagayan, Lusaran, Mabini, Pahina San Nicolas, Pamutan, Paril, Pung-ol Sibugay, Sinsin, Sta. Cruz, and Sudlon 1.

Each barangay submitted proposed programs or projects to be funded and were submitted to the Office of the City Mayor for approval.