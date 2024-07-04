CdO launches anti-VAWC video tilt

CAGAYAN De Oro City —In celebration of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, the City Health Office along with the city Inter-Agency Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Their Children (CIACAT-VAWC) and other national government agencies have launched a Video Campaign Challenge in the city.

Dr. Lorraine Nery, city health officer in charge, said the video campaign challenge is open to all 80 barangay schools, local government departments of the city government.

She said the focus of the video challenge must focus on the theme “Leave no Child behind in the fight against Human Trafficking.

The contest offers a grand prize of P20,000 plaque, P15,000 and P10,000 with a plaque for the winning entries. A special media award will aso be given to winning entries.

The submission deadline is 19 July 2024.