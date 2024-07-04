Brownlee displays big-time performance

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee came to the rescue of Gilas Pilipinas once again.

With Latvia threatening to turn things around after going down a 26-point hole, Brownlee completed a four-point play that kept Gilas out of trouble in the last three and a half minutes of the game for the Philippines’ amazing 89-80 upset over the world No. 6 host in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Arena Riga on Thursday.

The 36-year-old’s heroics ensured Gilas of a step closer to the coveted ticket to the Paris Olympics.

“Man, it was big for us. We have a lot of respect for Latvia. It feels great, but we’re definitely not satisfied. We are hungry and confident moving forward,” Brownlee said.

The six-time Philippine Basketball Association champion from Barangay Ginebra San Miguel came a rebound and an assist short of a triple-double in leading Gilas with 26 points, nine boards and nine dishes.

When the Latvians trimmed their deficit to 81-71, Brownlee answered with a completed four-point play with 3:29 left to give Gilas enough cushion to stave off the home teams rally.

Gilas center Kai Sotto, who had 18 points and eight rebounds, likened Brownlee to National Basketball Association legend Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls for his crunch time play.

“The world doesn’t really know much about Justin Brownlee, but for me, he is the Michael Jordan of Philippines basketball,” Sotto said.

“That’s what we expected him to do and that is what he does every night.”

Brownlee, 36, remained humble as he brushed aside his performance and would rather look at the bigger picture: bringing the Philippines back to the Summer Games after a 52-year absence.

“I appreciate this coming from Kai, but I’m just out there trying to do my best, trying to do whatever I can to help the team win,” he said.

Gilas and world No. 23 Georgia, which was blown out by Latvia in the opener, are playing as of press time.