Parents accompanied their children to Pinyahan Elementary School during the open enrollment period for the school year 2024-2025 in Brgy. Pinyahan Quezon City, Thursday, July 4, 2024. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved the start of reverting the country's school calendar to its traditional arrangement. The school year 2024-2025 begins on July 29 and ends on April 15, 2025.