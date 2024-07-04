American passenger passes out at NAIA 3

Authorities reported that an American passenger arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Thursday morning was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious at the immigration arrival area.

The 62-year-old passenger, identified as Gorge Anderson Bingham Jr., arrived on a United Airlines flight UA189 from San Francisco at around 6:46 a.m.

According to airport authorities, Bingham fell ill shortly after arrival, experiencing a drop in blood pressure and oxygen saturation. The on-duty immigration supervisor immediately called for medical assistance.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team arrived on the scene and administered first aid. Bingham was then placed on a stretcher and transported to Makati Medical Center for further treatment.

Meantime, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at NAIA Terminal 3 also reported a high volume of travelers on Thursday morning due to multiple departing flights.

All immigration counters were fully staffed, and immigration officers processed passengers as quickly as possible.

The BI reminded travelers that July is a peak season for international travel and advised them to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure to allow ample time for check-in and immigration procedures.

Passengers are also encouraged to register for eTravel 72 hours before their flight for a faster immigration process.