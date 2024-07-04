Alas Pilipinas battles Vietnam in Challenger Cup

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

3 p.m. --- Czech Republic vs Argentina

6:30 p.m. --- Vietnam vs Alas Pilipinas

Alas Pilipinas is in for a tough grind when it takes on Southeast Asian powerhouse Vietnam in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup knockout match today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Game time is set at 6:30 p.m. following the 3 p.m. battle between the Czech Republic and Argentina.

But all eyes will be on Alas Pilipinas as it tries to ride the momentum of its historic bronze medal finish in the AVC Challenge Cup last May to pull off an upset against its regional rival.

However, beating the AVC Challenge Cup is easier said than done especially with Brazilian Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito missing some key players.

Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure and libero Jen Nierva are unavailable while National University’s Alyssa Solomon asked permission to skip the tournament to recover from a grueling title run in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Creamline’s Tots Carlos, who was on De Brito’s wish list was scratched off.

Despite the setbacks, Alas Pilipinas will still have a formidable lineup with holdovers Challenge Cup Best Setter Jia De Guzman and Best Opposite Spiker Angel Canino suiting up.

Newcomer Bella Belen is also in the fold to join other returnees Thea Gagate, Fifi Sharma, Sisi Rondina, Vanie Gandler, Faith Nisperos, Arah Panique, Julia Coronel and Dell Palomata.

The Filipinas will also parade an added weapon in three-time Premier Volleyball League Most Valuable Player Jema Galanza of Creamline.

Galanza was initially listed as libero but switched back to her original role as open spiker after getting the green light to play following a minor foot injury.

Vietnam, on the other hand, is led by AVC Challenge Cup MVP Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, Le Thanh Thuy, top libero Nguyen Khanh Dang and veteran Thi Thanh Thuy Tran.

Only one of the eight participating countries including Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Kenya, Puerto Rico, and Sweden will qualify for the Volleyball Nations League next year.

Puerto Rico defeated Kenya, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25, on Thursday to advance in the knockout semis on Saturday.