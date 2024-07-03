‘Zoomers 2’ returns with Gen Z loveteam Harvey Bautista and Criza Taa

The lead actress, Criza (a former housemate of Pinoy Big Brother Otso), can’t hide her excitement about returning for another season.

“Sobrang nagulat din po kami kasi kami ni Harvey, ito ang aming first lead role as much as nag-eexpect kami nandoon pa rin po ang gulat na mamahalin po ng tao ang first na ginawa namin together (We were also very surprised because for Harvey and me, this is our first lead role, and while we were expecting it, we were still amazed that people would love the first project we did together),” says Criza.

Showbiz royalty Harvey Bautista (son of Herbert Bautista and Tates Gana), meanwhile, remains highly visible with ongoing Kapamilya projects Pamilya Sagrado and High Street, and he thanks the online viewers who made their first season a big success.

“On behalf of the cast, we really didn’t expect season one to blow up like it did, so now, at the mediacon for season two, it’s very exciting that we get to continue the story of Zoomers,” says Harvey.

Zoomers 2 premiered on 1 July on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, and is also available on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.