With auspicious send-off, ‘Toftof’ is off to San Diego

Marc Kristoffer Nadales is among a big bunch of Filipino junior golf stars seeing action in the IMG Junior World Championships next week.

But unlike most, he will hightail it to San Diego, California, riding the crest of a goodwill tourney and a confidence-boosting victory.

“This is big deal for Toftof (Nadales),” said his father, renowned coach Marco Escalona Nadales.

“We just hope he can capitalize on these developments and play at a high level once in the States.”

He left for the United States in the wee hours of the Wednesday, providing him plenty of time for the 8 July practice round and the IMG proper slated 9-11 July at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Less than 24 hours before departure, the younger Nadales captured the overall championship and lowest gross title in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines Mid-Year Series.

He scored a gross 68 spiked by seven birdies at Valley Golf North Course.

Also winning their respective divisions were Rolly Duran in Boys 15-18, followed by Eduardo Ramos and Zach Donato; and Clark Bayani who beat Felix Saludar via playoff with Andrei Cruz finishing third in the Boys 13-14.

A week before that, he had send-off, fund-raising tournament at Hallow Ridge.

It was won by Ej Enriquez (Class A), Joma Silva (Class B), Boy Lirag (Class C) and Glenda Aguto in Ladies Division.