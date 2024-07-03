USA hammers 96-point win over Gilas Boys

The Philippines’ title hopes in the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup ended after a disappointing 45-141 Round of 16 loss to the United States at the Ahmet Comert Sports Hall in Turkey on Wednesday evening.

Gilas was overwhelmed by the taller and faster Americans from start to finish.

Koa Peat led USA with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Cameron Boozer dropped 20 points.

Joaquin Gabriel Ludovice scored 15 points for the Philippines, which has yet to win in this tournament.

Gilas Boys will be playing in the classification match on Friday, July 5.