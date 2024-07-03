‘Unruly’ female Vietnamese nabbed at NAIA 3

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Wednesday the arrest of a Vietnamese woman by immigration officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last 1 July for unruly behavior.

Authorities identified the Vietnamese as Ban Thi Van, who was attempting to depart for Hanoi on a Cebu Pacific flight when the incident occurred.

According to BI-NAIA, Van became aggressive during her immigration clearance process, snatching her passport from the officer and shouting.

Van reportedly threw herself on the floor and streamed the outburst on social media, causing a disturbance in the departure area.

Airport police, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, and the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit were called in to control the situation.