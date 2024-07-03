Tulfo pushes police deployment at MRT stations

Senator Raffy Tulfo is pushing for the deployment of police officers in MRT stations to maintain peace and order in the Metro’s public transportation.

Tulfo appealed to the Philippine National Police (PNP), through the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), to detail cops in all MRT stations after his office received information about the rampant pickpocket incidents and other crimes including sexual harassment happening in the area.

In his letter, dated 1 June, addressed to PNP and NCRPO, Tulfo stressed the crucial duties of police officers including boarding in the train stations, allowing them to easily respond to crimes and emergencies needing police assistance.

Tulfo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services, likewise pressed the need for these police officers to be “well-trained in spotting and dealing with pickpockets and all forms of petty crimes to ensure protection of riding public.”

“The PNP could utilize the knowledge of former criminals that they have arrested to better know how these people act prior, during, and after their criminal deed,” Tulfo said as he suggested training of the cops to be detailed in the MRT stations.

Tulfo also proposed the publication of photos of people apprehended and suspected of these crimes “for transparency.”

Once the Senate session resumes, Tulfo said he will call for a hearing, inviting all agencies and personnel involved will be invited as resource persons, to ensure compliance.