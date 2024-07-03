Team Philippines sweeps foes in MSC opener

Philippine representatives Team Liquid ECHO and Falcons AP Bren both scored dominant sweeps on the opening day of the Mid Season Cup 2024 Group Stage this Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Two-time M-Series champion Falcons AP Bren was the first team to set foot on stage earlier today when they took on Xianyou Gaming of China where the Filipinos won a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Reigning MPL PH champion and M4 world champion Team Liquid ECHO saw action in the third series of the day, taking on hometown favorite Twisted Minds where the former also won by 2-0 in a match that saw KarlTzy go back to playing an assassin.

"I am happy to use heroes I have not been using," said KarlTzy, who received an MVP citation in Game 2 after scoring a perfect 7/0/6 KDA with his Ling. "I feel my performance is still lacking, I feel I can do better. My only goal is for the team to win and, of course, the money."

Team Liquid ECHO will see action next against Team Spirit on Day 3 while Falcons AP Bren will play two matches on Day 5 against Cloud 9 and Falcon Esports.