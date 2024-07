VIDEOS

SWINGING INTO GLORY

WATCH: Alexie Gabi and Francine Louise Jalandoni are at tee number 13 for the G13-15 division, 3rd round of the 2024 ICTSI JPGT Visayas Series at Negros Golf & Country Club in Marapara, Bacolod City, on 3 July 2024. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza