Event Guide, the go-to source for must-attend experiences worldwide, brings you an insider's look at America's most dazzling Independence Day parades. From sea to shining sea, cities and towns are pulling out all the stops to honor freedom with flair. Here are some can't-miss celebrations:

1. Arlington, TX: The Lone Star State's largest parade kicks off the festivities with Texan-sized pride.

2. Washington, D.C.: The nation's capital hosts a star-spangled spectacle featuring celebrity appearances and giant balloons.

3. Staten Island, NY: Join the 114-year tradition at one of America's longest-running continuous parades.

4. Sonoma, CA: Voted 8th best 4th of July celebration by Travel+Leisure, this charming event supports local nonprofits.

5. Riverton, NJ: Adorable alert! Kids take center stage in the 127th annual children's parade.

6. Chicago, IL: The Windy City's 4th on 53rd Parade showcases community spirit with marching bands and decorated bikes.

7. Boston, MA: History meets modernity in this iconic celebration, complete with fireworks over the Charles River.

8. Evanston, IL: A day-long extravaganza featuring games, runs, concerts, and pyrotechnics.

9. Lakeway, TX: Express your personal vision of freedom in this creative, community-driven parade.

10. Round Rock, TX: Giant inflatables and patriotic fervor take over the streets in the Annual Sertoma parade.

11. Burien, WA: A century-old tradition paints the town red, white, and blue.

12. Atlanta, GA: Marietta's mammoth celebration draws 30,000 spectators with arts, food, and fireworks.

Whether you prefer small-town charm or big-city spectacle, there's a perfect parade waiting for you this 4th of July. So grab your flags, don your stars and stripes, and join the celebration of America's birthday in style!