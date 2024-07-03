SM Prime, DTI partner to empower MSMEs across 83 SM Malls nationwide

(L-R): SM Prime Holdings Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual solidify a partnership through the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to provide prime mall space for Micro-, Small-, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in 83 SM malls nationwide, held on 1 July at the SM Prime Headquarters. This aligns with the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines program, giving MSMEs a boost in competitiveness through market access and product promotion.